Before the Release of 'Spencer', Watch These Films For Your Princess Diana Fix

It is hard to come across any other individual in the history of time who has been as universally loved as Diana, Princess of Wales. Her charming influence, along with the sheer curiosity roused in people surrounding her life and its untimely end, is extraordinary. Although it has been more than two decades since her ill-fated demise, Diana Spencer's life continues to grab attention and headlines. So much so that countless movies, shows and documentaries have been made to tell her incredible tale.

The trailer of Pablo Larraín’s Spencer starring Kristen Stewart has been making the rounds on the Internet. Here’s a list of movies you can turn to for your princess Diana fix.