'Showtime' Teaser: Karan Johar's Show Starring Naseeruddin Shah Tackles Nepotism

Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming web series titled Showtime on Wednesday, 20 December. Made under his production banner, Dharmatic Productions, the show stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the dark side of showbiz and addresses the discussion on nepotism.