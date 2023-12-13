'I Fought With Karan Johar': Kajol On Wanting to Play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Recalling the incident, Kajol shared, "I fought in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I fought with Karan Johar; I wanted to play Tina’s role, and he was like, ‘No. You are playing Anjali.’ I was like, ‘But I want to play Tina’s role. You don’t know what I will do with Tina.’ Karan told me to shut up. I fought with him tooth and nail for 45 minutes, but he refused categorically."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was also present at the roundtable, said he was happy "with the way the film turned out.”

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Anjali and Rahul are best friends. However, Anjali silently harbours feelings for Rahul, but he falls in love with Tina, a new girl in college, and eventually marries her. Heartbroken Anjali leaves college, but she unites with Rahul years later, and the duo gets married after Tina's death.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently completed 25 years since it first appeared on the big screens in 1988.