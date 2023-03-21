Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime On This Date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime On This Date

Pathaan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan OTT release teaser. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan OTT release teaser.&nbsp;</p></div>

Pathaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on 22 March 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser talking about the OTT premiere. In the hilarious video, Shah Rukh is seen talking to Bhuvan Bam and announcing the release date.

Pathaan was a mega-success at the box office. According to a recent Instagram post by Yash Raj Films, the film has earned over ₹ 1048.30 crore.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Shah Rukh and Bhuvam are trying to come up with creative ways to announce the teaser.

Prime Video's Twitter account also went on to write, "we sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu"

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

On the other end, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to release on 2 June. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.

Also Read'It Is Personal': Shah Rukh Khan Thanks His Fans For the Success of Pathaan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT