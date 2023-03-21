Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime On This Date

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan OTT release teaser.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Pathaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on 22 March 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser talking about the OTT premiere. In the hilarious video, Shah Rukh is seen talking to Bhuvan Bam and announcing the release date.
Pathaan was a mega-success at the box office. According to a recent Instagram post by Yash Raj Films, the film has earned over ₹ 1048.30 crore.
Take a look at the video here:
In the video, Shah Rukh and Bhuvam are trying to come up with creative ways to announce the teaser.
Prime Video's Twitter account also went on to write, "we sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu"
