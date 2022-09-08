When Hansal Mehta Called For Scam 1992, I Thought It Was A Prank: Pratik Gandhi
Pratik Gandhi who is known for his work in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 where he portrays the role of Harshad Mehta was touted to be the 'Breakout Star' of 2020. Gandhi spoke to The Quint about his journey as an actor, the struggles of living in Mumbai and what it takes to be a versatile actor.
He also spoke to The Quint about his sudden rise to stardom.
Actually, I never thought that it would become so big. And that too at a time when the whole world was going through a difficult time.
Pratik Gandhi
He also opened up about the actors he admired over the years, stating that there are many actors he loved.
There are lots of actors. And frankly speaking, I was not in a place to watch a lot of films and plays. I am from Surat, in my time, when I was a child and in school, we never had a television for the longest time. There was one television set in the whole society. That too, when they are watching and the doors are open we went to watch it. But there are a few actors I love watching. Sanjeev Kumar is one of them.
Pratik Gandhi
He also got candid about how he met his wife, and how he landed the role of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.