Red Notice Trailer: Gal Gadot vs Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Heist Flick

With quips like Booth claiming he found the famous William Strang piece ‘Lady with a Red Hat’ on Etsy, and Hartley’s frustration at Booth’s incompetence in high octave action sequences, the film also has its comic bits.

Gal Gadot plays ‘The Bishop’, the world’s most-wanted art thief, who has set her sights on Cleopatra’s eggs and the duo go on a mission to stop her. The trailer shows that the trio travel across several locations including a scene where a missile is shot straight through the helicopter Booth and Hartley are in.

Hartley reveals in the clip that The Bishop framed him and got him arrested and now he has decided to capture her so he can clear his name. What’s in it for Booth? Hartley offers to make him the No. 1 art thief in the world.

Red Notice is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thunder and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions with Flynn Picture Co. and Bad Version Inc.