Raj & DK to Helm Crime Thriller ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ For Netflix

“Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, ‘Cinema Bandi’. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country,” Raj & DK said in a statement.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, “Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humour that’s signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.” The series is created, directed and produced by Raj & DK.