The Creators of Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Talk About their Ambitious New Film

Kemp, in Soul , while we are in the Great Before, we see new souls going through a phase where they discover their ‘spark’, and are then bundled off to earth. How was it with you - did you always know what your spark was, or did you have any trouble finding what your spark is, like 22 (a soul who doesn’t know what its spark is) does in the film?

Kemp Powers: I would have definitely fallen more into the 22 realm than in the Joe realm. I definitely didn’t know what my spark was, I wasn’t really sure what I was good at when I was young. Even what I am doing now is a second career, I was a journalist for 17 years before I moved into creative writing as a profession. For me, I was just searching more and more around, one of the great things about this film is that it allows for and shows that we see both those people who do have that drive from the very beginning. People like Pete (Docter), who always knew that he wanted to be an animator, as well as for people like me, who kind of like have to find themselves, and at the end of the day, neither one is better than the other, you could still come to this place of true satisfaction regardless of whether you were meant to do something from the beginning or not. Ultimately, we want to say that everyone has a place, everyone’s life has merit in this world.