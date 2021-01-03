Review: 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' Is a Moving Tale of Life & Loss

Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Ninad Kamath, Parambrata Chatterjee, Deepika Amin, Divya Jagdale, Sadiya Siddiqui and Konkona Sensharma- every actor performs his/her part flawlessly. The verisimilitude is evident in the organic performances of the extended cast be it Mamaji aka Vineet Kumar or Jijaji (Brijendra Kala). The sisters are brilliantly played by Anubha Fatehpuri and Sarika Singh, and Vikrant Massey aces the impulsive nephew.

The men and their drunken revelry on the terrace, the women and their gossip keeping the fire and more burning in the kitchen, the kids and their shenanigans outside - this busy family portrait so ably put together by Seema Pahwa has its moments when it meanders, or to borrow Ramprasad's phrase - seems a little out of “sur”- but it gets its beats right soon, evoking authentic emotions with their concurrent impact. This film talks not just about death but is also a celebration of life and its resilience, where the end is only the beginning of something new and beautiful. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi has opted for a theatrical release and definitely is worth the effort.

Our rating: 3.5 Quints out of 5