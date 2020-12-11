Paava Kadhaigal: Filmmakers Talk About their ‘Stories of Sin’ 

Four of Tamil cinema’s finest filmmakers - Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan and Vetri Maaran have come together to direct an anthology of films based on the theme of honour, love, pride and how they influence and impact relationships. The four films collectively titled Paava Kadhaigal, feature an ensemble cast that include names such as Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin, Sai Pallavi, Simran, Anjali and Kalidas Jayaram and will stream on Netflix.

In a video chat with The Quint, directors Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara and Vignesh Shivan spoke about their films, the stories around love and ‘honour killing’ that they wished to tell and how they create scenes and stories that are at times difficult to watch.