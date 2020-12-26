Paatal Lok to Panchayat, The Binge-worthy OTT Shows of 2020

ARYA – The biggest pull of Aarya, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, will have to be Sushmita Sen. Forever etched in our memories as Miss Universe in her crowning glory, Sushmita plays the eponymous character around whom the story unfolds. Madhvani, who has also directed the series along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, has a knack of scooping out performances and playing to his actors’ strengths. Sonam Kapoor in Neerja is proof . Here, too, the strong and confidant woman sits pretty on Sushmita’s well-toned shoulders. Although the series requires some serious time commitment with episodes hovering around the 50 min mark Aarya still has a lot going for it. watching Sushmita Sen bustle through her troubles with passionate ease is definitely of one of them.



PUSHPAVALLI 2 – Pushpavalli premiered back in 2017 and the second season is just as enjoyable. Refreshingly twisted, funny and deliciously dark in parts, Pushpavalli will keep you hooked and how. Sumukhi Suresh the creator of the show brings exuberance and an endearing nonchalance as she plays a girl head over heels in love with a man. As she navigates her life and her obsession that pitchforks her in several sometimes dangerous and sometimes hilarious situations we are in for a treat as the ensemble cast that includes Naveen Richard and Manish Anand ensure there is never a dull moment.

PANCHAYAT – The unhurried pace and understated style of storytelling gives Panchayat a unique appeal. Here we meet a city bred young man who suddenly finds himself forced to take up a job in a village. Jitendra Kumar is terrific as Abhishek Tripathi , the newly appointed Panchayat secretory. There are no major conflicts or dramatic moments and it’s precisely this that makes Panchayat such an enjoyable watch. With Raghubir Yadav, Nina Gupta , Biswapati Sarcar and Faisal Malik part of the cast there is enough and more to keep us entertained.