Paatal Lok to Panchayat, The Binge-worthy OTT Shows of 2020

This pandemic year meant it was all about Work from Home and Watch from Home. From binge to cringe, a lot of online content kept us busy but here I handpick 6 Top shows that were totally worth all the time and effort.
In no particular order :
PATAAL LOK –It proved that nothing can beat good content. It was difficult to tear ourselves away from this 9 episode strong show created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Crime, murky deals, slimy politicians, contract killers and teeming with characters yet it ensured each was got its due. The layered screenplay along with nuanced performances from actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee the show now rightly has a cult following.
SCAM 1992 – Word of mouth is effective and the success of Scam 1992 is for all to see. Hansal Mehta’s mastery over his craft was never in doubt but when the show first dropped on Sony liv not many paid heed to it. Based on the real life story of Harshad Mehta and his fluctuating fortunes, the show with its impeccable cast and taut writing however has everyone raving about it now. Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher complimented admirably by the ensemble cast along have made their place firmly in our hearts. Also very difficult to get the theme song out of our system, its that addictive.
MIRZAPUR 2 – Mirzapur 1 bequeathed a poisonous legacy and the sequel carries on from it. we are back in familiar territory and therein lies its appeal too. A world where people keep their enemies close and perfidious allies closer. After an elaborate recap reminding us of the fate of many a felled characters and the spilled blood we enter a universe that evokes an all pervasive atmosphere of revenge and violence. “badle ki aag” and a question “kaun baithega Mirzapur ki gaddi per”? With Kaleen Bhaiyya leading the charge with a host of old and new characters , Mirzapur 2 definitely was delightfully binge worthy.
ARYA – The biggest pull of Aarya, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, will have to be Sushmita Sen. Forever etched in our memories as Miss Universe in her crowning glory, Sushmita plays the eponymous character around whom the story unfolds. Madhvani, who has also directed the series along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, has a knack of scooping out performances and playing to his actors’ strengths. Sonam Kapoor in Neerja is proof . Here, too, the strong and confidant woman sits pretty on Sushmita’s well-toned shoulders. Although the series requires some serious time commitment with episodes hovering around the 50 min mark Aarya still has a lot going for it. watching Sushmita Sen bustle through her troubles with passionate ease is definitely of one of them.
PUSHPAVALLI 2 – Pushpavalli premiered back in 2017 and the second season is just as enjoyable. Refreshingly twisted, funny and deliciously dark in parts, Pushpavalli will keep you hooked and how. Sumukhi Suresh the creator of the show brings exuberance and an endearing nonchalance as she plays a girl head over heels in love with a man. As she navigates her life and her obsession that pitchforks her in several sometimes dangerous and sometimes hilarious situations we are in for a treat as the ensemble cast that includes Naveen Richard and Manish Anand ensure there is never a dull moment.
PANCHAYAT – The unhurried pace and understated style of storytelling gives Panchayat a unique appeal. Here we meet a city bred young man who suddenly finds himself forced to take up a job in a village. Jitendra Kumar is terrific as Abhishek Tripathi , the newly appointed Panchayat secretory. There are no major conflicts or dramatic moments and it’s precisely this that makes Panchayat such an enjoyable watch. With Raghubir Yadav, Nina Gupta , Biswapati Sarcar and Faisal Malik part of the cast there is enough and more to keep us entertained.
