Book on Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi to be Adapted Into Web Series

Abundantia Entertainment, the producer of films such as Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, Airlift, has acquired the rights of journalist Pavan C. Lall’s book 'Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi'. It will be adapted into a multi-season series. The scripting of the show is underway.
'Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi' follows the story of diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his rise to power and subsequent fall. Through personal encounters, interviews, the book delves into one of the biggest financial scandals in India.
Abundantia Entertainment tweeted, "Announcement Alert! We are partnering with senior investigative journalist @LallPavan to adapt his ground-breaking book ‘#Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi’ into a multi-season series. We can’t wait to bring this gripping story to screens!"
Lall said in a statement, "It is an exciting opportunity and I am thrilled to be a part of this book-to-screen adaptation journey. 'Flawed: The Rise…' is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur - his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall which brought an entire industry to its knees”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined