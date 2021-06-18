Never Have I Ever 2 Trailer: Devi's Love Triangle and New 'Threat'

The first season revolves around Devi coming to terms with her father's death while dealing with her complication relationship with her mother (not always in a healthy way). She spends the year dealing with the grief, her identity, fractured friendships, and mostly her crush on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

The second season starts from where we left off-- Devi is left with two possible love interests: Paxton and her former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewinson). Never Have I Ever Season 2 isn't about a teen trying to find romance but now, Devi is torn between a relationship with her high school crush (Paxton) and her academic rival (Ben); as is obvious from the pros and cons list the trailer opens with.