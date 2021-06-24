Netflix to Not Release Anime Series Featuring Shiva in India

Netflix has decided to not release Record of Ragnarok in India.
The streaming platform Netflix has decided not to release Record of Ragnarok, an anime series that features the Hindu deity Shiva, in India, IGN India reported. The company has refrained from commenting as to why it took the decision. The anime is already available on Netflix US.
The report also states that such a decision might have been taken owing to the increasing pressure on streaming services by Hindutva forces and the government when it comes to depicting Hindu gods and goddesses on screen.
The President of Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, had reportedly released a statement calling the anime 'highly inappropriate'.
“Hindu gods and goddesses were divine and entertainment companies were welcome to create projects about/around them showing their true depiction as mentioned in the Hindu scriptures. Inappropriately reimagining Hindu deities/concepts/scriptures/symbols/icons and redefining Hinduism for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the feelings of devotees", Zed had said. He had requested Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings to reconsider the release of Record of Ragnarok.
Netflix has been consistently careful when it comes to choosing content with political overtones ever since the company changed its strategy. Following the release of Sacred Games, it has rarely commissioned shows or films that are critical of the current government. Recently, the streaming platform got into trouble after A Suitable Boy, that Netflix has branded as an original in some countries, was aired. An FIR was filed against two executives of the company after objections were raised about two characters kissing in a temple.
(With inputs from IGN India)
Published: 24 Jun 2021,10:10 AM IST