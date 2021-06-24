Netflix to Not Release Anime Series Featuring Shiva in India

The streaming platform Netflix has decided not to release Record of Ragnarok, an anime series that features the Hindu deity Shiva, in India, IGN India reported. The company has refrained from commenting as to why it took the decision. The anime is already available on Netflix US.

The report also states that such a decision might have been taken owing to the increasing pressure on streaming services by Hindutva forces and the government when it comes to depicting Hindu gods and goddesses on screen.