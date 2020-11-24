Netflix Officials Booked For 'Kissing Scene' in A Suitable Boy

Tiwari had objected to a scene in the Mira Nair series that shows two characters (played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani ), one Hindu and Muslim, kissing in a temple. He asked people to uninstall Netflix, following which #BoycottNetflix began to trend on Twitter.

Narottam Mishra said in a video statement, "On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials - Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana".

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that the FIR has been registered and further investigation is being carried out.

(With inputs from PTI)