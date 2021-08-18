The Crown Season 5: First Look of Princess Diana & Prince Charles Out

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The first look of Princess Diana and Prince Charles from the fifth season of Netflix's The Crown is out. The makers took to the show's official Instagram page to unveil the looks.
While season four showed Diana and Charles' tumultuous relationship, the new season will focus on their divorce and other aspects of the royal family.
In season five, Dominic West plays Charles while Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana. Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor essayed the roles of the Princess and Prince respectively in the previous season.
Earlier, Imelda Staunton's first look as Queen Elizabeth was also shared on social media. Reuters shared an old clip sometime back wherein Staunton can be seen meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time in 2008.
Season 5 of The Crown will be the last season of this hugely-popular web series. The show will not be covering Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family.
