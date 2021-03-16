Heartbreaking: Michelle Obama Reacts to Meghan-Harry Interview
Meghan and Harry revealed many ‘shocking details’ in the interview with Oprah
In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed many controversial details about the Royal family. They claimed about how some family members were concerned that their son Archie might be born with a darker skin colour and also talked about the lack of support when Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts.
Now, in an interview with NBC News, former First Lady Michelle Obama said that the news about racism in the royal family was 'heartbreaking'. "I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear. She felt like she was in her own family but her own family thought differently of her."
Obama added that she wasn't surprised by the revelation. "As I've said, race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour. It wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated."
