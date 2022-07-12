ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy Awards ‘22 Nominations List: ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead

'Succession' got 25 Emmy nominations and 'Ted Lasso' followed with 20.

The Television Academy has announced the Primetime Emmy nominations for 2022. The HBO show Succession leads with 25 nominations and is followed by the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso with 20 nods. Matching Ted Lasso’s number is the limited series The White Lotus.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Drama Series

  • “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

  • “Euphoria” (HBO)

  • “Ozark” (Netflix)

  • “Severance” (Apple TV+)

  • “Squid Game” (Netflix)

  • “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

  • “Succession” (HBO)

  • “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Comedy Series

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

  • “Barry” (HBO)

  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

  • “Hacks” (HBO)

  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

  • “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

  • “Dopesick” (Hulu)

  • “The Dropout” (Hulu)

  • “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

  • “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

  • “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

  • Brian Cox (“Succession”)

  • Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

  • Adam Scott (“Severance”)

  • Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

  • Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

  • Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

  • Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

  • Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)

  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

  • Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

  • Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

  • Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

  • Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

  • Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

  • Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

  • Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

  • Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

  • Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

  • Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

  • Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

  • Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

  • Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

  • Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

  • Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Variety Talk Series

  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Program

  • “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

  • “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

  • “Nailed It!” (Netflix)

  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

  • “Top Chef” (Bravo)

  • “The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

  • Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

  • Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

  • The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)

  • Julia Garner (Ozark)

  • Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

  • Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

  • Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)

  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)

  • Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

  • John Turturro (Severance)

  • Christopher Walken (Severance)

  • Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

  • Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

  • Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

  • Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

  • Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

  • Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

  • Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

  • Will Poulter (Dopesick)

  • Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

  • Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

  • Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

  • Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Hope Davis (Succession)

  • Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

  • Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

  • Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

  • Harriet Walter (Succession)

  • Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Adrien Brody (Succession)

  • James Cromwell (Succession)

  • Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

  • Arian Moayed (Succession)

  • Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jane Adams (Hacks)

  • Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

  • Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

  • Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

  • Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

  • Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

  • Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

  • James Lance (Ted Lasso)

  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

  • Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Variety Sketch Series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

  • The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

  • Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

  • The Oscars (ABC)

  • Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

  • Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

  • Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

  • Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

  • Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

  • One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

  • The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

  • VICE (Showtime)

  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)

  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

  • Nailed It! (Netflix)

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

  • Top Chef (Bravo)

  • The Voice (NBC)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

  • Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

  • Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

  • Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

  • RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Outstanding Animated Program

  • Arcane- When These Walls Come Tumbling Down (Netflix | A Riot Games and Fortiche Production)

  • Bob’s Burgers- Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner (FOX | 20th Television)

  • Rick And Morty- Mort Dinner Rick Andre (Adult Swim | Rick and Morty LLC)

  • The Simpsons- Pixelated And Afraid (FOX | A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation)

  • What If…?- What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? (Disney+ | Marvel Studios)

