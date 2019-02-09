‘Russian Doll’ a Heady, Hilarious Dive Into Personal Demons     

Russian Doll has more in common with Maniac than it first appears. In episode 3, Nadia realises that she is not the only person experiencing the time loop. Alan (Charlie Barnett) is also reliving the same day over and over, although he is extremely comfortable in the situation.

Alan’s routine happens to be the day his long-term girlfriend breaks up with him, right before he plans to propose. An anxiety-riddled control freak, Alan plans to let the worst day of his life wash over him again and again, on *his* terms. Behind his calm and collected exterior is the deep fear that he won’t know what to do if life went on as usual. All that is upended when Nadia barges in on him and insists that they resolve their situation together.