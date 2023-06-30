Fire, Margarita With a Straw to Lust Stories 2: Diversifying The Idea of 'Lust'

When it comes to exploring female desires on screen, Hindi cinema has historically struggled with it. Sex on screen, which we anyway barely saw for years, was almost always viewed through the male gaze. Female orgasms and sexuality were mostly used as punchlines by men or were viewed as something to be scared of. However, the tides are turning, albeit at a snail's pace. With Fire, that released in 1996, Deepa Mehta paved a way for generations to come. And Konkona Sen Sharma's latest short story in the anthology Lust Stories 2 cements the fact that desires, sexuality need to be spoken about at length instead of being sealed in a closet.

Let's take a look at some pathbreaking works which have completely shifted the gaze on women:

Fire - Female Desires At Odds With Toxic Masculinity