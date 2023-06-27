'When Priyanka-Nick Got Married, People Only Spoke About The Age Gap!': Konkona

They also spoke about being typecast in certain roles and how OTT changed the game when it came to women being portrayed on screen. Tillotama said, "I felt that I was only being offered a certain class of character because I started with played a domestic help in Monsoon Wedding. After that, it became a cross I had to bear for a while, that I can only play a person from a certain class. Koko's A Death in The Gunj got me out of the loop. I almost felt at that time, 'do you need a friend to see you differently."

Amruta also opined, "Deepti Naval told me that she quit acting for some time because she didn't want to get slotted in a particular kind of role. I had nightmares thinking as to what will happen to me after a certain age. I didn't know at that time that OTT would happen to India and I am thankful it happened."

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty