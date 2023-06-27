'When Priyanka-Nick Got Married, People Only Spoke About The Age Gap!': Konkona

Konkona Sen Sharma talks about Lust Stories 2.
The much-awaited Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2, is all set to release on 29 June. One of the short stories has been directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, and it stars Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome in lead roles.
The Quint caught up with the trio to speak about the movie, being typecast in certain roles and OTT changing the narrative, if they ever worry how their films are going to age and more. When asked if we have reached a point where sexual desires and sexuality on screen are being viewed through a more diverse lens Konkona responded,
They also spoke about being typecast in certain roles and how OTT changed the game when it came to women being portrayed on screen. Tillotama said, "I felt that I was only being offered a certain class of character because I started with played a domestic help in Monsoon Wedding. After that, it became a cross I had to bear for a while, that I can only play a person from a certain class. Koko's A Death in The Gunj got me out of the loop. I almost felt at that time, 'do you need a friend to see you differently."
Amruta also opined, "Deepti Naval told me that she quit acting for some time because she didn't want to get slotted in a particular kind of role. I had nightmares thinking as to what will happen to me after a certain age. I didn't know at that time that OTT would happen to India and I am thankful it happened."
