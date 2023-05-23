'Neeyat': Vidya Balan's Film Goes on Floors in UK, Makers Announce Release Date

Vidya Balan's film Neeyat has gone on floors in the UK.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vidya Balan's upcoming film, Neeyat, has commenced its first slate of shooting in the United Kingdom. The film is helmed by the Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.
Announcing the news on Instagram, Vidya Balan shared a picture of herself with the film's director and producer. She captioned her post, "Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people - @directormenon & @ivikramix All I can say is expect the unexpected #Neeyat, Filming Begins!"
Take a look at her post here:
Neeyat also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi.
Neeyat will hit theatres on 7 July.
