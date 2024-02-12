Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Murder Is Murder': Alia Bhatt Shares Promo For Her New Crime Series 'Poacher'

'Poacher' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 23 February.
Alia Bhatt in a still from the promo for Poacher.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a promo from her upcoming crime series Poacher on Monday, 12 February. The actor, who is an executive producer in the show, featured in the awareness video, wherein she comes across an investigation into the poaching case of a ten-year-old elephant named Ashok.

Sharing the video on Instagram with her fans, Alia weote, "I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder… and I can’t wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial."

Have a look at the promo here:

Created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, Poacher features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead roles.

The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting from 23 February. 

