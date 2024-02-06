Alia Bhatt Joins As Executive Producer For Richie Mehta's Series 'Poacher'

On Tuesday, Prime Video India revealed that Alia Bhatt is now the executive producer for the crime series Poacher.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
On Tuesday, 6 February Prime Video India revealed that Alia Bhatt is now the executive producer for the crime series Poacher. Created by Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta, the show features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in prominent roles.
Poacher is set to premiere on Prime Video starting 23 February. Prime Video's official Instagram and X accounts announced the news, stating, "Beneath the silence, the forest unveils a lethal conspiracy... and the pursuit of the Poacher commences! Alia Bhatt joins as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a fresh Amazon Original Crime series, debuting on Feb 23."
Alia, who made her debut as a producer with the 2022 Netflix India film Darlings, is thrilled to be involved. She said, as per Hindustan Times, “It's an honor to be part of this immensely important project, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The significance of 'Poacher' struck a chord with us, and Richie's depiction of the pressing issue of wildlife crime deeply resonated with me and the team.”