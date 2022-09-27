'Surgery Rates Were Growing & I Couldn't Deal With The Hypocrisy': Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte talks about her career, what she wants to change about Bollywood, and more.
Actor Radhika Apte speaks to The Quint about her relationship with her work, her new priorities, what she'd like to change about Bollywood, and more.
Talking about how she views work now versus when she was a beginner in the industry, she shares, "After COVID, my priorities have changed. I don't want to work for the sake of working." The Phobia actor also admits, "Right now, I feel quite saturated."
On being asked if it's been difficult breaking the mold created by her previous roles to receive more commercially viable work, she responds, "Not really, actually. I've been offered big commercial films before; not too many, but a few. And I didn't want to even entertain or engage because I didn't appreciate the content."
Sharing her thoughts on whether she feels the pressure of being in a rat race in the industry, Radhika Apte confesses, "I was in the rat race for sure, though I never wanted to. For the past years, I was working relentlessly trying to be visible and it really burnt me out."
