My Challenge Was to Portray the Character: Mohanlal on Drishyam 2

On Monday afternoon, in an online video chat with the media, the team of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 spoke about the highly anticipated sequel. Team Drishyam, which includes actors Mohanlal, Meena and director Jeethu Joseph seemed confident about meeting the viewers’ expectations with their second outing.

Joseph began by telling us about how he had no intention of making a sequel for a couple of years after the release of Drishyam in 2013, though several people asked him if there would be a second part. “It took seven years because I started thinking of a sequel in 2015. I didn't think a sequel was possible. One day Anthony said, try to think of a sequel and it took almost five years to come to this stage. The moment I said I was going to write a sequel, my family said - don't do it. But, I went ahead and wrote a first draft and showed it to my family and they said it’s a nice film, you should do it. Then I took feedback, made changes and sent a final draft to Mohanlal,” revealed the filmmaker.

Mohanlal spoke about the success of the original Drishyam. The film was a blockbuster and is one of the biggest money spinners in Malayalam cinema. “It was probably the first Indian film to be remade in China and it changed the way in which the world perceived Malayalam cinema,” remarked the veteran actor.

The actor went on to say that he was excited about the story and the script enough to return to Georgekutty’s role. “I felt the story should be gripping and should keep viewers on the edge of their seats. A sequel is a big challenge, it’s especially a big challenge for Jeethu. My challenge is to portray Georgekutty. He’s a character I have not understood fully, I don’t know how his mind functions, he is not an ordinary man. We are waiting to see how the audience reacts to the sequel,” said Mohanlal.