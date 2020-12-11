Mohan Kapur to Star in Marvel Studios' 'Ms Marvel' Series

Indian actor Mohan Kapur will be seen in Marvel Studios' upcoming original series Ms Marvel. The show introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, a 16-year-old Pakistani American living in Jersey City. A gamer and fan fiction writer, she finds a kinship with superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. The teenager struggles to fit in at home and in school, until she gains super powers like the heroes she has idolized.
Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms Marvel premiers on Disney Plus in late 2021. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.
Iman Vellani will also join Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) in Captain Marvel 2, which releases in theatres on 11 November 2022.
Kapur has featured in films and TV shows such as Saanp Seedhi, Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal. He has also dubbed for the Hindi versions of popular English titles. Most recently, he voiced Dr Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.
Ms Marvel is among a host of projects set to arrive on Disney Plus in the coming months. Disney announced upcoming Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel Studios films and series slated for release in 2021 through 2023. This include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Panther 2 and spinoffs of The Mandalorian: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.
