Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi in a Light-Hearted Tale of Surrogacy

While the film does seem to explore the emotional aspect of surrogacy, the trailer is filled with humour and also touches upon the theme of religion. With that setting, Mimi also touches upon the perception of surrogacy in society. Kriti's character also has to figure out how to hide the pregnancy from her parents.

When they do find out, they assume that their daughter has had a child out of wedlock. In response to incessant questioning, Mimi points out Tripathi's character Jai to be the father. The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

Speaking about Mimi, Kriti Sanon told PTI, “It’s not preachy or serious. It’s not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”

Mimi also reunites the leads with director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan. The team had earlier worked together on the romcom Luka Chuppi.