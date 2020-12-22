There Are Two Aspects to Media Trials: Pankaj Tripathi
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors cast Pankaj Tripathi & Anupriya Goenka speak about OTT censorship.
Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenaka will be seen sharing screen space in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which premieres on 24 December on Disney+Hotstar. Pankaj Tripathi has being ruling the OTT space with some great performances, and it looks like this one will also be added to the list.
Speaking to The Quint, the actor said that he doesn't like watching TV or films. He loves reading. He added that the only time he watches his work is when his character receives a lot of appreciation.
Anupriya, on the other hand, said that during lockdown she has been watching a lot of classics.
The actors also spoke about how their show highlights media trials. Talking about the same Pankaj Tripathi said
"There are two aspects to everything. While on one hand we say that media trials are not right, on the other hand we have also seen that an incident which would have otherwise been suppressed gets highlighted because media picks it up and eventually justice is served".
Tripathi also spoke about censorship in OTT platforms.
"It's difficult to answer how much is too much and who will decide that. If there is no censorship then maybe one can take undue advantage of that liberty. At the same time a storyteller would want to tell his/her story in his own way. I believe that a responsible filmmaker will always censor his/her content".Pankaj Tripthi, Actor
Anupriya Goenka said that the thought of censorship on the web space frightens her.
Watch the video for more.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.