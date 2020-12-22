There Are Two Aspects to Media Trials: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi and Anupriya Goenaka will be seen sharing screen space in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which premieres on 24 December on Disney+Hotstar. Pankaj Tripathi has being ruling the OTT space with some great performances, and it looks like this one will also be added to the list.

Speaking to The Quint, the actor said that he doesn't like watching TV or films. He loves reading. He added that the only time he watches his work is when his character receives a lot of appreciation.

Anupriya, on the other hand, said that during lockdown she has been watching a lot of classics.

The actors also spoke about how their show highlights media trials. Talking about the same Pankaj Tripathi said