Namma Stories: Netflix Leaves Out Beef in Subtitles; Twitter Reacts

After announcing their Twitter arm for South Indian stories, Netflix dropped 'Namma Stories', the South Indian anthem, on Thursday. Featuring rap artistes Arivu, SIRI, Hanumankind and Neeraj Madav, the song is a tribute to the South.

On one hand, the song is being celebrated for the artistes' deeply personal connection to their homeland. On the other, people are calling out Netflix for shying away from subtitling 'beef' in the part where the song speaks about the Malayali cuisine.

Eminent writer NS Madhavan tweeted, "Podey @NetflixIndia before you try to appropriate Malayalam with tharikida dialogues, learn the spelling of beef. It is B-E-E-F. Don’t come here with sanghiphobia".