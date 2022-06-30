'Masaba Masaba' 2 Teaser Leaves Us With A Cliffhanger: Is Masaba Pregnant?

The last season followed the mother-daughter duo as they struggled to find a balance between their conflicting ideas on life, love and more. The much-awaited show is semi-biographical and is all set to bring to the fore a rollercoaster of emotions. Masaba was last seen in the anthology Modern Love: Mumbai.

Masaba took to Instagram to share the message along with the teaser of the show, stating, "Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick Masaba Masaba season 2 , coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in"

