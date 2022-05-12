'Don't have guts to have a baby out of wedlock': Masaba Gupta

In an interview with Indian Express, she said, “All the time, my mother was called a modern woman. When she made Saans, it was called modern, and ahead of time. I have been tagged too modern for being born out of wedlock. Honestly, it’s wonderful to be modern but there’s no size that fits everyone. I think the responsibility of being modern is to be accepting, however, we have become more intolerant. I think we are going back in time.”

She also went on to add, “Accepting is one thing but what happens behind the scenes is something else. You would pass comments like that she slept with someone and had a baby. I read stories of so many single moms who have had kids out of wedlock. They do have to deal with whispers and people talking behind their backs. Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space.”



Her new show Modern Love Mumbai, an anthology of short films is all set to stream from 13 May on Amazon Prime. She is in the short film, ‘I Love Thane’ directed by Dhruv Sehgal