Manoj Baypayee Talks About COVID Symptoms During Trailer Launch

Aban Bharucha Deohans’s Silence... Can You Hear It is set to release on Zee5 on 26 March. The trailer shows Manoj playing an angry and impatient cop in the murder mystery. The whodunnit genre is a first for Manoj who has starred in variety of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Gangs of Wasseypur. Manoj also shared the trailer on his social media captioned, “ Can the highly deducive ACP Verma & his team, crack this high-profile murder? #SilenceCanYouHearIt Premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium.”

The movie also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Waqar Sheikh, and Barkha Singh, and Arjun Mathur in key roles.