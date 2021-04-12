'Searching For Sheela' Trailer: Ma Anand Sheela Narrates Her Story

Ma Anand Sheela in 'Searching for Sheela' trailer.
Karan Johar has taken to social media to unveil the trailer of Searching for Sheela, a documentary that follows Ma Anand Sheela's journey through India after 34 long years and sheds light on her new life after serving time for her alleged crimes. Searching for Sheela is all set to premiere on 22 April on Netflix.
The trailer opens with Karan Johar welcoming Ma Anand Sheela to India after 30 long years. Ma Anand Sheela, secretary of late godman Bhagwan Rajneesh, speaks about how she felt when Rajneesh branded her a 'criminal'.
We also get a glimpse of Sheela addressing the controversies surrounding her. She had spent over three years in the US prisons in the 1980s over charges of assault. Ma Anand Sheela's conversation with Karan Johar, that took place when she had come to India in 2019, will be an integral part of the movie.
The filmmaker had asked about Osho accusing her of arson, wiretapping, attempted murder and mass poisonings. To that Sheela had replied, “Whatever he said made me sad but it was his problem and not mine. However, I can’t forget my love for him and I am eternally grateful for that,” she added.
Karan Johar also asked Ma Anand Sheela about her unrequited love for Rajneesh. To which she said, “He was also very much in love with me".
Speaking about the docu-film, Executive Producer, Shakun Batra said in a statement, “I have always been very intrigued by Sheela’s extraordinary life and through this documentary we’ve shadowed her as she traveled to India after almost 35 years. This is not an investigative piece, just an observation of a person who has had a questionable past and has always lived life on her own terms. Searching for Sheela is a documentary that tries to get a closer look at one of the most sensationalized personalities in India".
