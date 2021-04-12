'Searching For Sheela' Trailer: Ma Anand Sheela Narrates Her Story

The trailer opens with Karan Johar welcoming Ma Anand Sheela to India after 30 long years. Ma Anand Sheela, secretary of late godman Bhagwan Rajneesh, speaks about how she felt when Rajneesh branded her a 'criminal'.

We also get a glimpse of Sheela addressing the controversies surrounding her. She had spent over three years in the US prisons in the 1980s over charges of assault. Ma Anand Sheela's conversation with Karan Johar, that took place when she had come to India in 2019, will be an integral part of the movie.

The filmmaker had asked about Osho accusing her of arson, wiretapping, attempted murder and mass poisonings. To that Sheela had replied, “Whatever he said made me sad but it was his problem and not mine. However, I can’t forget my love for him and I am eternally grateful for that,” she added.

Karan Johar also asked Ma Anand Sheela about her unrequited love for Rajneesh. To which she said, “He was also very much in love with me".