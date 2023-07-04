Lust Stories 2: The Problem of Equating Rape With Lust In Kajol's Short Film

In the 70s’, actors Prem Chopra, Sudhir and Ranjeet were known for playing out-and-out negative characters who would often sexually assault the female characters in the films and these problematic scenes would be played for shock value.

Many critics also believed that the prevalence of these scenes was a skewed application of censorship laws in which the depiction of consensual sexual relations was restrictive, so sexual violence was used as a substitute.