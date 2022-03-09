Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Reveals She Was in a Mentally Abusive Relationship

Saisha Shinde speaks about her abusive relationship.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In the latest episode of the reality show Lock Upp, contestant Saisha Shinde opened up about being mentally abused in a relationship. Saisha, who was formerly Swapnil Shinde, used to be in a relationship with a man.
Speaking to Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey, Saisha said that women are often at the end of abusive relationships but they don't talk about it.
Saisha added,
When Payal asked Saisha why she can't masturbate the latter said, "Because that's the reason that I don't want to have sex with him. Back then, I thought he's saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, 'kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai' because I was a woman inside who was having sex with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only."
Poonam Pandey also said that she suffered domestic violence for four years before speaking up against it.
