Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Recalls His Time Spent in a Real Prison

Talking to the camera from inside the Lock Upp jail, Munawar said that passing time in a prison is very important, yet the most difficult thing to do. He added that he would take walks, but the barrack was so small and crowded that he had to be very careful that he does not end up pushing another prisoner.

Munawar continued by saying that he would wake up in the morning, when the temperature was around seven degree Celcius, and start walking. He said in Hindi, "I would start walking from around seven, feel extremely tired and my feet would become numb. I would sit thinking it must have been 4-5 hours since I have been walking. But then I would look at the clock and see it's only 7:45 am, and I have only been walking for 45 minutes".