'Language in TVF Show College Romance Obscene': Delhi High Court Orders FIR

The bench also noted that, in the name of individual freedom, such language cannot be served to general public in the pretext that this is how the country and youth in educational institutions speak.

The Court's order is based on a complaint that vulgar language was used in Season 1 Episode 5 of College Romance. The complainant alleged that not only is the title of the episode, 'Happily F***ed Up', vulgar but also it showed "indecent representation" of women.

In her judgment Justice Sharma noted that the obscenity in the show and that it is available to the public is enough to warrant criminal prohibition. She, therefore, ordered the Police to register FIR, clarifying that the direction to file an FIR does not include a direction to arrest any of the accused/ petitioner, the Bar and Bench report stated.