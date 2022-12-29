'No Concrete Evidence': TVF's Arunabh Kumar Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case

Arunabh Kumar, the founder and ex-CEO of the YouTube channel 'The Viral Fever' (TVF), has been acquitted by a Mumbai court in a sexual harassment case registered against him in 2017. The case pertained to a former TVF employee accusing Kumar of touching her inappropriately.

Pitchers Season 2, Kumar's latest work as lead actor and creator, was released recently.

Why was he acquitted? The Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Andheri acquitted him over "lack of concrete evidence" on 12 September 2022. The order, which was made available recently, said: "The prosecution failed to prove guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt [sic]."