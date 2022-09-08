'Vicky Danced for 45 Minutes to All My Songs on My Birthday': Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their wedding proceedings.
This week's guest on Koffee With Karan season seven was the trio, who are set to star in the upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
During the course of the episode, Katrina opened up about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their relationship. The Dhoom 3 star revealed that on her birthday, Vicky did a 45-minute dance routine to all her songs to cheer her up.
The actor added, "The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”
