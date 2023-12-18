Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn Calls Karan Johar His 'Sworn Enemy'

The next to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 8 is the actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Together, the two have had numerous successes, such as the Golmaal franchise and the Singham series, which has developed into a cop universe.

During the conversation, host Karan asks Ajay about his potential reaction to success, and Rohit amusingly interjected, stating that whether the film is a blockbuster or not, Ajay and Salman are often found chilling outside their vans on set.