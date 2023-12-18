Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn Calls Karan Johar His 'Sworn Enemy'

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen at their candid best on Karan Johar's chat show as they talk about films, family and the industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The next to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 8 is the actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Together, the two have had numerous successes, such as the Golmaal franchise and the Singham series, which has developed into a cop universe.
During the conversation, host Karan asks Ajay about his potential reaction to success, and Rohit amusingly interjected, stating that whether the film is a blockbuster or not, Ajay and Salman are often found chilling outside their vans on set.
Karan took to social media to write, "This dynamic duo is bringing their signature ‘explosive’ fun to the koffee couch this week! Catch Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8.
Take a look at the quirky promo here:
The episode will stream on Disney+Hotstar on 21 December at midnight.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)