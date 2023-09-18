'Khufiya' Trailer: Tabu Plays a Raw Agent in Vishal Bhardwaj's Spy-Thriller

A still from the official trailer of Khufiya.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Khufiya finally unveiled the film's official trailer on Monday, 18 September. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the thriller drama stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.
The trailer opens in Delhi's R&AW headquarters in 2004, where a leak of confidential information is detected. Tabu plays a RAW agent in the film who steps into investigating the case. Ali plays Dev, who is possibly the suspect in the film. The investigation further focuses on his wife, played by Wamiqa.
Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, the makers wrote, "Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai Khufiya. (Here the forms of weapons are different, but the war is a secret.) In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light."
Have a look at the trailer here:
Speaking about the project, director Bhardwaj shared in a statement, “I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya. This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding. I cannot wait to share this thrilling and powerful story with Netflix’s audiences across 190 countries."
Talking about her role in the film, Tabu shared, “I am so happy to be once again working with my favorite director Vishal Bhardwaj as we reunite for the third time after Haider and Maqbool. Vishal's unique vision and storytelling have always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception. Super excited for Netflix audiences to watch Khufiya on 5 October."
Khufiya is reportedly inspired by author Amar Bhushan's book 'Escape to Nowhere'. The film is written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films.
In addition to the leads, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon in pivotal roles.
Khufiya will premiere on Netflix on 5 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined