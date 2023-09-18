'Khufiya' Trailer: Tabu Plays a Raw Agent in Vishal Bhardwaj's Spy-Thriller

Speaking about the project, director Bhardwaj shared in a statement, “I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya. This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding. I cannot wait to share this thrilling and powerful story with Netflix’s audiences across 190 countries."

Talking about her role in the film, Tabu shared, “I am so happy to be once again working with my favorite director Vishal Bhardwaj as we reunite for the third time after Haider and Maqbool. Vishal's unique vision and storytelling have always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception. Super excited for Netflix audiences to watch Khufiya on 5 October."