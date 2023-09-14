Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Khufiya' Teaser: Vishal Bhardwaj Announces His Next Film With Tabu & Ali Fazal

'Khufiya' Teaser: Vishal Bhardwaj Announces His Next Film With Tabu & Ali Fazal

Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' is based on Amar Bhushan's book 'Escape to Nowhere'.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Tabu in a still from Khufiya.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tabu in a still from<em> Khufiya.</em></p></div>

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has announced his next project, titled Khufiya, with Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The makers shared an intriguing announcement video on 13 September. However, the film's release date has not been revealed yet.

According to reports, the film is based on author Amar Bhushan's book 'Escape to Nowhere'.

"Film itni Khufiya rakho ki actors bhi pooche 'Film kya hai?!' (Keep the film so secretive that even the actors ask, 'What is the film about?) 'This #Khufiya mission is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

Have a look at the teaser here:

Earlier in an interview with News18, Bhardwaj spoke about his upcoming project and said, "I have changed the gender of the character for Tabu. I always find a reason to work with Tabu."

"Khufiya is a really special project for me. The entire team has worked very hard to create a suspenseful, slow-burning thriller, and with Netflix, we are thrilled to present the film to audiences globally," he further told the publication.

Also Read'Khufiya' Teaser: Tabu & Ali Fazal Look Intense in Vishal Bhardwaj's Thriller

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT