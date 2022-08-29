'Khufiya' Teaser: Tabu & Ali Fazal Look Intense in Vishal Bhardwaj's Thriller

Tabu in a still from Khufiya.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Netflix has announced the release date of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming spy-thriller Khufiya on Monday, 29 August. The film stars and in the lead roles. Adapted from ex Chief of Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan's novel 'Escape to Nowhere', the film follows the journey of R&AW agent Krishna Mehra as she undertakes a mission of the utmost importance while juggling her dual lives as a spy and a lover.
The first look teaser features an exclusive montage of some scenes from the film, providing a glimpse of the compelling and intense characters of Khufiya.
Sharing the same, Netflix wrote on social media, "A mystery has been brewing. That's all we can tell you, for now. #Khufiya coming soon only on Netflix."
Talking about her role in the film, Tabu shared, “As an actor, I have always wanted to be a part of different stories and narratives. With the character that I play in Netflix’s Khufiya, I have been extremely fortunate to explore a very distinct story. Working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) is always a pleasure and a very rewarding experience. We’re excited to work with Netflix and bring the film to entertainment lovers across the world.”
While Vishal said, “Working on films that explore people, characters, conflicts and relationships is something I truly enjoy. Khufiya is a really special project for me. The entire team has worked very hard to create a suspenseful slow burning thriller and with Netflix we are thrilled to present the film to audiences globally.”
Written, directed and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon in pivotal roles.
