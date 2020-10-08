Ali Fazal Clarifies CAA Tweet as ‘Boycott Mirzapur 2’ Trends

Ali Fazal: Yeah, that on the boat ride when all of us were going to the ship and I can tell that because in the book is there and it’s not a revelation. It was amazing because I never expected a part like this to come my way because it was played by George Kennedy at the time when the first movie was made. It was written for a much older person. He’s the sixty-year-old Uncle Andrew Pennington in the book, and here I am playing cousin Andrew. So, Gal and my character are cousins in the movie. Of course he’s not Indian. I am sure everyone must have realised because the cast is so diverse, we haven’t committed to geography. I think it’s such a nice message to put out there. Not that it’s emphasised upon, but it’s nice to have a large part of the world in one cast together. Annette Bening is sitting with you and chatting. Kenneth Branagh is like my director and I am chatting away with him about my look and my character. Kenneth is where the buck stops for a lot of actors. And just his way of getting the whole cast together and to get them to mingle was so sweet and so beautiful. He had created these sweet quiz chits and he wrote everybody’s work and then did a quiz with everyone just so we get to know what each and everyone in the cast has done.