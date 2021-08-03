Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar Gives Intriguing Hints in Promo

Karan Johar hosts Bigg Boss OTT on Voot.
Karan Johar will kick off Bigg Boss OTT on 8 August on Voot. For the first time, the audience will get an exclusive six weeks of the show before its television release. Karan Johar, who will host the OTT version, shared the show’s promo on social media. Salman Khan will return as the host for Bigg Boss 15 when it shifts to TV on Colors.
In the clip, Karan can be seen pitching costumes and tasks for the contestants, which is greeted with shock from others. This season has been introduced as being ‘bolder and crazier’ than the previous ones. Karan also revealed that the audience will decide the punishments for the contestants this time. The audience will also have access to a 24/7 live feed from the house.
He signed off in the promo by inviting everyone to join him on Voot, “Mere saath Bigg Boss OTT ke mazze loot (Enjoy Bigg Boss OTT with me), first time 24/7 on Voot.”
The promo also features a clip Salman Khan had shared earlier. "Iss baar ka Bigg Boss itna crazy, itna over the top, TV par toh ban ho jaayega (This season of Bigg Boss is so crazy, so over the top that it could get banned on TV)," he'd said.
Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants.”
The Premiere episode releases on 8 August on Voot, and Bigg Boss OTT will stream from Monday to Sunday staring August 9.
