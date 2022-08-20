'Jogi' Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Set Amid 1984 Riots

The film is set amidst the backdrop of the 1984 riots. Talking about the project Diljit told Hindustan Times, "The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I grew up hearing about real-life experiences about the time and the riots. I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story".

He added, "It is very important for us to tell the story about the tragedy. Everyone should know about it, that's why the film releasing on an OTT platform is necessary. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is the right chance for us to tell the story".