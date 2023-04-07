Indian Matchmaking 3 Trailer: Sima Taparia Returns To Aid Marriage-ready Singles

Despite the many controversies that were courted by the highly successful series, the show has been a fan favourite. This time around the trailer showcased that the pairings will take place in London, Mumbai and New Delhi. She is back to help marriage-ready singles find romance while also providing plenty of reality checks along the way.

Many fans took to the comment section to talk about the highly anticipated season, one user said, "Sima’s disgusted “great” when the mom tells her her son is a beatboxer killed me lol" while another wrote, "We going to see some wins this season."

The next season of Indian Matchmaking is all set to drop on 21 April.