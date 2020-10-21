I Signed ‘Mirzapur’ Season 1 Because of Season 2: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi who played the goody-two-shoes character Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta in first season of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is back once again in Mirzapur 2. But this time her character shows a drastic transformation. The actor tells The Quint why it was difficult for her to play Golu the second time.

Shweta also talks about how the women characters in Mirzapur who were mostly shown as submissive in the first season are now dominating the show in the second season.

“I think that’s the patriarchal society we live in. Specially in a place like Mirzapur where the power games are mostly played by men. They are hardly any women. But in season two you will see a huge change in terms of characters, graphs and depths. I signed on season one because of season two.” Shweta Tripathi, Actor

Talking about violence in OTT shows becoming a trope Shweta says,

“With all my projects, I at times what to put people in an uncomfortable spot. At least you should get a glance of what is happening in the society that you live in. For me Mirzapur is more about...Yes, there is violence, blood, gore and all of this but it’s also about relationships.” Shweta Tripathi, Actor

With teenagers having easy access to the content on OTT platforms Shweta thinks stop making content is not a solution. "We need to have stricter rules and norms. We have to respect our rights and also freedom of speech and expression as an artist. Having said that because we have that freedom we need to be more responsible." says Shweta.