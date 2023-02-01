Is Season 2 of How I Met Your Mother's Spin-off Series Any Good?

And yet, Hillary Duff’s spin-off series, named How I Met Your Father, is attempting to re-create the magic that was present in the original. Although, it is safe to say the spin-off has been dubbed as ‘stale’ by many critics, who insist that the show is best for nostalgia-driven fans.

Despite criticism, the show has been renewed for a second season and is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.